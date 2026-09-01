Fox Cities Habitat launches 'Rock the Block 100' to repair tornado-damaged homes

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity on Tuesday launched its "Tornado Rock the Block 100" initiative, a 100-day effort to repair and winterize 100 homes damaged by the tornado before winter hits.

The group officially announced the initiative in a news conference in Menasha Tuesday morning. Local businesses and donors have committed $3 million to support the project, which organizers say is the biggest project the nonprofit has undertaken in more than 30 years.

Habitat says the effort will focus on repairing roofs, windows, doors and exterior home damage before winter. Eligible homeowners in Menasha, Neenah, Fox Crossing and Appleton can apply through the Fox Cities Habitat website beginning Tuesday.

Officials add the program is designed specifically to assist uninsured or under-insured homeowners who earn up to 120% of the area median income.