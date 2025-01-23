Exclusive First Look: Menasha’s Elisha D. Smith Public Library redefines what a library can be

MENASHA (NBC 26) — An NBC 26 exclusive first look at the newly renovated Elisha D. Smith Public Library.



Libraries are embracing change to better reflect the evolving needs of their communities, and the Elisha D. Smith Public Library in Menasha is no exception. Following an extensive renovation, the library is redefining what it means to serve the public by offering innovative spaces and resources designed to engage visitors and even help them explore new career opportunities.

“The way a lot of people used the library was to come in, grab your stuff, and go home,” said Brian Kopetsky, director of the Elisha D. Smith Public Library. “We really want people to hang out with us, so that’s what we’re trying to encourage.”

The revamped library now boasts a recording studio where visitors can start a podcast, create music, or stream content. In the digital media room, users can play video games, edit videos, or design 3D projects.

For creators, the library has installed five 3D printers and a laser printer, providing the tools to bring ideas to life. Downstairs, a newly added teaching kitchen offers cooking classes and opportunities to learn culinary skills.

For those seeking a quieter experience, avid reader Robert Plath, who visits from neighboring Neenah, praised the library’s welcoming atmosphere.

“Now with the brightness of the library, and the lighting, and the windows and everything they’ve done, I think it’s made it easier for anyone to come in and pick up books,” Plath said.

The renovation also added community meeting and learning spaces, including two conference rooms, three study rooms, a teen area, and an open storytime section for children.

The grand reopening celebration is set for Feb. 8, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon.