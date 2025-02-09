Elisha D. Smith Public Library reopens after nearly a year of renovation

The Elisha D. Smith Public Library in Menasha celebrated its grand reopening after a year of renovations, unveiling a redesigned space with a focus on creativity, learning, and community engagement.

MENASHA, WI — After nearly a year of renovations, the Elisha D. Smith Public Library celebrated its grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, unveiling a redesigned space aimed at fostering creativity, learning, and community engagement.

“This isn’t just a building filled with books. Yes, we have plenty of those—but we’re also evolving to keep up with the times,” Menasha Mayor Austin Hammond said.

The library now features a recording studio for podcasting and music production, a digital media room equipped for video editing and gaming, and a teaching kitchen for hands-on cooking classes.

Library Director Brian Kopetsky emphasized that the goal of the renovation was to create a more interactive space.

“Our goal was to redefine the library as a place to gather. Instead of just checking out materials and leaving, we want people to stay, engage, and make use of these spaces,” Kopetsky said. “It’s another tool for the community to learn and connect.”

During the reopening event, visitors toured the new facilities and explored the latest technology, including 3D printers and laser cutters.

Winnebago County Executive John Doemel highlighted the importance of libraries in providing equal access to knowledge and resources.

“Libraries are the great equalizer. If you can read, the resources available to you are endless,” Doemel said.

With these updates, the library aims to serve not just readers, but also creators, students, and entrepreneurs looking to develop new skills.

The library is now open to the public, with a full schedule of programming and events in the coming weeks.