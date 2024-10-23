Early voting begins in Wisconsin

Voters in Menasha share their views on early voting

Early voting ends on November 1

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Early in-person voting started on Tuesday in Wisconsin. Voters in Menasha are sharing their thoughts on this part of the democratic process.

John Duffin, a local voter, emphasized the importance of early voting. "I think it's absolutely essential," he said. Duffin said he often travels and appreciates the convenience of being able to vote early or by mail.

On the first day of early voting at the Menasha City Center, the lines were manageable. Another voter, Rodney Bastin, cited health reasons for voting early. "I’m a little bit handicapped, and I need a little more time," he said. "Election Day will have a big crowd, but this makes it a lot more convenient for me."

As the presidential election approaches, polls indicate a very close race. Local voters stress the importance of participating, whether by absentee ballot, early voting, or on Election Day, November 5.

"It's the most important thing you can ever do in your life, especially with this election now," Bastin said.

Duffin said, "My vote is my voice. I encourage everybody to get out and let their voice be known."

Early voting will continue until November 1.