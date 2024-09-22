Downtown Menasha Harvest Festival returns with a flourish

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha's harvest festival returned to the downtown streets for the first time since 2018.

The festival featured more than 53 vendors from all over Wisconsin

Organizers say the various activities for children and adults were highlights of the local tradition's return

After a six-year hiatus, the Downtown Menasha Harvest Festival made its return, bringing with it a sense of community spirit and celebration. For many residents, this event marks the revival of a cherished local tradition.

Festival coordinator Sandi Pufahl expressed her excitement, stating that this year's event is filled with activities designed for all ages. "We have a great arts and crafts fair going on, along with a pie-eating contest, a costume pet parade, and both scarecrow and pumpkin decorating contests," she shared.

The festival's main goal is to spotlight Menasha's small businesses, many of which have emerged or adapted in recent years.

"We've gone through some transitions over the years, and while we have new businesses that have opened up recently, we also have long-standing favorites," Pufahl noted.

This year's festival showcased 53 vendors, attracting hundreds of visitors from across the state. Pufahl emphasized the hard work put into organizing the event, saying, "We worked really hard for the last six to seven months to put this together. To see this kind of turnout makes it all worthwhile."

With a strong attendance and a vibrant atmosphere, Pufahl is hopeful for the festival's future, envisioning continued growth in the years to come.

"I hope this is just the beginning," she said.

As the community comes together to celebrate, the Downtown Menasha Harvest Festival is not just a fun event — it's a testament to resilience and local pride in the heart of Menasha.