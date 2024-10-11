Disappointment for Menasha Youth Sports after vandalism in parking lot

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Youth Sports is frustrated and disappointed after a truck was seen joyriding and spinning out in their newly finished parking lot, just weeks after the non-profit finished renovations across the complex.

"Sunday evening we had a truck that came through our parking lot and was just spinning out and just kind of joyriding through our parking lot," said Menasha Youth Sports President Jennifer Dahlman.

The driver tarnished their freshly renovated lot at their sports complex along Earl Street in Fox Crossing.

"We resealed the parking lots and had them repainted, so to be proud of that and show that off to our donors and then have it ruined probably less than two weeks later is really disheartening," said Dahlman.

Dahlman says from the parking lot to other facility upgrades, they recently spent tens of thousands of dollars.

The non-profit provides youth baseball and softball opportunities to nearly 300 boys and girls in the area.

"We have our fall cleanup scheduled for tomorrow, so it's kind of disappointing when they get here and they see that. But we're hoping that time will fade it, that we don't have to do any repairs, and that maybe there's more awareness around this for the future," said Dahlman.

Dalhman says she doesn't believe the culprit is someone within the organization or anyone disgruntled with Menasha Youth Sports.

Fox Crossing Police say they're aware of the incident and are investigating.