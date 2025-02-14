Couples embrace winter romance at ‘Snowshoeing with My Sweetie’ in Menasha

Participants explored a half-mile, torch-lit trail through the scenic Heckrodt Wetland Reserve.

The event welcomed couples, friends, and families to enjoy snowshoeing at their own pace.

MENASHA, WI — While many couples celebrate Valentine’s Day with a dinner reservation or a bouquet of flowers, some are opting for a unique, outdoor experience instead.

The Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha invited couples, friends, and families to embrace the winter landscape with its annual event, "Snowshoeing with My Sweetie."

The event kicked off at 5:30 p.m. and finished around 7:30 p.m.

"People are coming out with their sweeties, whether that means their neighbor, their friend, or their kids, and they're coming out snowshoeing in the dark tonight," said Maddie Jenks, public program coordinator.

Whether experienced or new to snowshoeing, participants can move at their own pace.

"You kind of want to keep your legs spread apart so you're not stepping on them. Kind of pretend you're riding a horse, without the horse there, bend your knees a little bit, and then you're going to waddle like a penguin as you're walking," Jenks explained.

The event was free for those who brought their own snowshoes, while rentals were available for those who needed them.

To end the evening, participants warmed up with hot cider and popcorn around a campfire, adding a cozy touch to the winter adventure.

For those who missed the event, Jenks says not to worry; Heckrodt Wetland Reserve offers snowshoeing opportunities throughout the winter for anyone looking to explore the trails.