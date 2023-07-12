Butte des Morts Park in Fox Crossing reopens after updates

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — Butte des Morts Park is a small park, also called a "tot lot," in the parlance of Parks and Recreation. But it's been a neighborhood staple for a while.

However, the park has been closed for about a year while work has been done to remove outdated equipment and install newer, better equipment.

This includes ADA-approved wood fibers, drainage underneath the playground, and adding areas of poured-in-rubber for children with accessibility needs.

Fox Crossing Director of Parks and Rec Amanda Geiser said that some of the equipment had been standing there unchanged for around two decades. She said it was time for a change.

She also said the reopening has been highly anticipated.

“The kids have been watching this for the last month, biking by, and they definitely want to get in there,” Geiser said.

Well, the kids need wait no longer.

Geiser teased that the playground would reopen by Wednesday morning.

The playground is only half of the park.

Butte des Morts Park is broken up into two sections: one side is inland and contains the playground. The other side includes a swing overlooking Little Lake Butte des Morts, and a kayak launch.

That kayak launch is the piece that may take about another year to complete work.