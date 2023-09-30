Business boom in downtown Menasha gives it a fresh new feel

Downtown Menasha is seeing a huge influx of independent business owners who are hoping to establish the area as a destination site for people living in the Fox Valley.

Seven new businesses have already opened or begun preparations to open since September, with more on the way.

Watch to hear why one of the newest additions to the area believes the area will be booming soon, and how local owners are working together to support one another.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“When we were looking for spaces to open up the Honey headquarters, there was just something unique and special about downtown Menasha.”

Tori Heidemann owns a new addition to the downtown business scene: a wedding and event planning company called Honey Event Planning and Coordination.

She has lived in the area since 2013, so she's seen a lot of changes in the last decade.

“Downtown Menasha was not always looked at the way that it is. I think that the city has done an excellent job revamping and bringing life to this area and I think that people still don't realize how nice it is.”

Menasha City Community Development Director Sam Schroeder says the city does not have an official Business Improvement District keeping track of the exact number of incoming businesses.

However, since September of this year, seven new businesses have opened their doors or will be opening their doors soon.

These include Nectar Hair Lounge, Elysa Kate and Co., and of course, Honey Event Planning and Coordination, among others.

“We are in downtown Menasha: 180 Main Street. So, Honey is right by Weather Vane. If you have heard of Rusted Roost – they're a new business – they have delicious food, but they're just a little bit further down. So is Sweet Lair, so, some really great restaurants right in our backyard.”

Many of these businesses are going up in buildings that are labeled as landmarks because they are historic.

“I think of downtown Menasha as like a diamond in the rough. People just have no idea. But it really is nice. And I think myself and the other business areas or business owners that are here, we really would like to bring life and make this a shopping, travel eating destination for people in The Valley.”

Tori says she plans to stay in this up-and-coming activity hub while it continues to grow.

“I will be here as long as they will have me.”

Business owners in the area say you can follow them on social media to know about holiday events and deals set up to support one another as they all grow their businesses together.