MENASHA (NBC 26) — The body of an Appleton man was recovered from Little Lake Butte Des Morts in Menasha, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said police found the body near a vehicle submerged under the ice near the Ninth Street boat landing at 3:18 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.

Law enforcement said the car may have entered the lake as early as Dec. 11.

The sheriff's office is investigating this incident.