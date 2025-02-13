Barlow Planetarium to host Valentine's Day laser shows

Special Valentine's Day Event – The Barlow Planetarium in Menasha will feature a curated laser music show set to hit songs from popular artists

Immersive Visual Experience – The show combines colorful laser animations, music synchronization, and virtual reality effects for a unique presentation

The Barlow Planetarium is bringing a unique Valentine’s Day experience to the Fox Valley with a specially curated laser music show featuring high-energy visuals and hit love songs.

“We're taking love songs from basically all of our laser shows and we put them all together into one killer show,” said Dr. Terri Gee, Barlow Planetarium director.

Three showings are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14, with performances at 7 p.m., 8:15 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. Due to high demand, an additional late show was recently added.

“Our 7 o'clock show is sold out, there's only a couple of tickets left for our 8:15 show, and we just recently added a 9:30 show as well,” Gee said.

The multi-sensory experience is designed to immerse audiences in a combination of music, laser visuals, and virtual reality effects.

“So there's music, laser animation, and then with virtual reality, we fly through space and do a roller coaster with all different types of effects to the music,” said Ty Westbrook, outreach specialist and show programmer.

Jake Slowey, a student at UW Oshkosh in the Fox Cities, attended an early preview of the show.

“It's awesome how it goes with the music, with the planets and the rockets…” Slowey said.

The show features a dozen songs from legendary artists, including The Beatles, Johnny Cash, Michael Jackson, and Whitney Houston, synchronized with a colorful laser display.

“That was pretty fire, right? That was pretty cool. You would come here again? Yeah! Is it Friday or Saturday? It's Friday,” one attendee remarked during the preview.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online or in person at the Barlow Planetarium.