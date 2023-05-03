Alleged Menasha burglar arrested

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Police Officers and Fox Crossing Police Officers collaborated Tuesday night to arrest an alleged burglar in Menasha.

According to the Menasha Police Department, police were sent to Fox Crossing at around 10:30 p.m. for a possible burglary in progress at U R Washinstuff. A suspect and vehicle description was provided upon officer arrival.

A Fox Crossing Officer was able to find the vehicle and suspect in the parking lot of a Dollar General in the City of Menasha. Menasha Police Officers were able to determine that a burglary had occurred.

During an investigation, multiple burglary tools and other possible stolen items were found. Officers also reportedly found drugs in the suspects' vehicle.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Menasha man, was taken into custody. Charges for Felony Bail Jumping, Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting/Obstructing, Criminal Damage to Property, and Possession of Methamphetamine were referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney.

Authorities say that the collaborative effort between the Fox Crossing and Menasha Police Departments likely stopped future burglaries from occurring in the community.

Additional information has not been released.