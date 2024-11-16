12 mistreated dogs rescued from Fond du Lac County home continue their recovery at the Neenah Animal Shelter

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A few of the Fond du Lac saved dogs have found a new home.



Authorities rescued 70 dogs from what they called "deplorable conditions" at a home in the Town of Calumet earlier this month. The dogs were taken to various shelters in the region, including the East Humane Association in Chilton.

However, the Chilton shelter was unable to accommodate all the animals. Cindy Flauger, Executive Director of the Neenah Animal Shelter, says her team stepped in to help.

“They reached out, and we said yes, we can help,” Flauger said.

The Neenah shelter is now caring for 12 of the rescued dogs. While some of the animals in Chilton are dealing with severe health issues, such as broken bones and tails, Flauger says the dogs at her facility appear to have fewer physical injuries.

“Some came in with wounds, and of course the matting and the terrible conditions they were in,” Flauger explained.

None of the 70 dogs were spayed or neutered, which Flauger says contributed to the overcrowding at the home.

“Every one of them needs spayed and neutered. They didn’t come to us fixed or altered, so we don’t want this situation to continue,” she said.

Caring for the dogs is placing a financial strain on the Neenah shelter. Flauger noted that their veterinary costs have risen significantly compared to last year.

“Last year, our vet costs year-to-date were $68,000. Because of the high numbers, this year the vet costs are over $103,000, and we’re still not at the end of the year,” Flauger said.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no one was living at the home where the dogs were found, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The dogs rescued are not yet up for adoption, and both shelters are seeking donations to help with all the animals in their care.