109 workers to be laid off as Menasha factory closes

MENASHA (NBC 26) — ORBIS Corporation is closing their Menasha facility and laying off 109 employees, according to a notice filed to the state on Wednesday.

According to the notice, layoffs will begin March 16.

ORBIS is a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation and was founded in 1849, according to their website. The Menasha facility is listed as a manufacturing plant on their official platform.

"ORBIS Corporation has recently decided to consolidate the operations currently performed at its facility located at 1328 Earl Street, Menasha, Wisconsin 54952 into its new Greenville, Texas facility, which will result in the closure of the Menasha Facility. As a result, all ORBIS employees currently employed at the Menasha facility will experience a loss of their employment with ORBIS", says the notice.

