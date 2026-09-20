MENASHA (NBC 26) — A 103-year-old woman crossed the finish line at the Community First Fox Cities Half Marathon in Menasha, Wisconsin, completing the race in 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 40 seconds.

Germaine Smith, a participant with myTEAMTRIUMPH — an organization that provides opportunities to people of differing abilities — began the race in a wheelchair before finishing on foot.

"Yes, it was supposed to be 25 ft or something like that, and I made it," Smith said.

Smith reflected on the experience after crossing the finish line.

"I was so happy when I got here, to see people from my old neighborhood coming and seeing me and everything. It was really heartwarming," Smith said.

She had been confident heading into the race, knowing she had support along the way.

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103-year-old completes Fox Cities Half Marathon in WisconsiN

Race organizer Amanda Secor said Smith's registration stood out immediately.

"When we saw her registration at 103 years old, first you go, 'is that real?'" Secor said.

Secor said participants like Smith reflect the event's broader mission.

"The word marathon puts a lot of things in people's minds and the marathon is a full spectrum of athletes and people who choose to go the distance. Having people like Germaine with us shows that there's a place for every single person at this event," Secor said.

This year marked the 35th running of the Community First Fox Cities Marathon. The half marathon drew approximately 1,500 participants, while the full marathon included around 720. The weekend's events began Friday with a kids run, followed by a 5K and 10K on Saturday that drew another 1,600 participants.

"Whatever distance you choose, whatever pace works for you, that works for us," Secor said.

For those inspired by Smith's story, upcoming local races include the Hot Cider Hustle in Green Bay and Run De Pere, both offering half marathon and 5K options.

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