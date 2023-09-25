Meet the local high school student who was invited to the White House

A senior at Denmark High School, Henry Pahlow, was invited to meet President Joe Biden at the White House and sit in on a speech this past weekend.

Pahlow is currently serving as the vice president for the High School Democrats of America. He also spent last spring in D.C. as an intern for Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D - WI)

Denmark High School Principal, Jake Beschta, says everyone is proud of Henry and his passion benefits everyone.

Henry Pahlow is a senior at Denmark High School and through his passion for politics, Henry has gone to places he never imagined. Whether it be from his role as the first High School Democrats of America Vice-President from Wisconsin to being an intern with Senator Tammy Baldwin and strolling the halls of the state capitol.

"I was walking in the steps of so many historic leaders of our country," said Pahlow. "So it was definitely different than walking the hallways here, but at the same time, I'm filled with happy memories in both."

This past weekend Henry was invited into the White House where he personally met President Biden and listened to the president give a speech on gun violence.

"It was so cool to finally get to shake the hand of the leader of the free world," Pahlow said. "It's meant a lot that I can go and do these things on a national stage and engage with these elected officials who make such big decisions, while also being able to represent my small-town community here in Denmark and the rest of Northeast Wisconsin."

Denmark Principal, Jake Beschta, says the community and school are extremely proud of Henry and that his journey is good for all.

"Well to bring those experiences back and to bring them to our building and share them with our community, school community and beyond, it means absolutely everything," says Beschta.

Henry tells me that when he shook President Biden’s hand, the president told him how important it was for the younger generation to be involved. Something that Henry takes to heart.

"I've also been able to assist in fighting for what my beliefs are," Pahlow said. "Trying to collaborate with people my age, trying to hear their concerns, trying to voice those concerns and make change on them."

Henry says he won't stop here as he plans to go to college and then on to law school. After that, he says he's open to running for political office.