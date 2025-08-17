Wrong-way driver dies in head-on collision on Wisconsin highway

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A 30-year-old Marinette man died early Saturday morning after driving the wrong way on US Highway 41 and colliding head-on with another vehicle.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office reports that Jose Javier Mejias Guerra was traveling north in the southbound lane when the crash occurred just after midnight.

The driver of the other vehicle, Barbara Gualsaqui-Cabascango, 20, of Chicago, sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Sheriff Randy Miller said alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff's Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Peshtigo Police Department, Marinette Police Department, Grover-Porterfield Fire Department, Aurora Medical Center – Bay Area EMS, and 180 Auto Towing and Recovery.