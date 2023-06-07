Watch Now
Woman dead after Marinette house fire

Marinette Police Department
Posted at 9:08 AM, Jun 07, 2023
MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A Marinette woman has died from her injuries in a house fire on Monday afternoon.

The Marinette and Menominee fire departments responded to the fire shortly after 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Logan Avenue.

Crews located 58-year-old Susan M. Nielsen inside the home and transported her to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, police say it is not expected to be suspicious or criminal.

Police urge anyone with additional information on this incident to contact the Marinette Police Department at 715-732-5200

