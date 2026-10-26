Wausaukee man sentenced to 181½ years in prison for sexual assaults of child

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Wausaukee man has been sentenced to more than 181 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child over a period of several years.

Clifton Kirkpatrick was sentenced Oct. 23 to 181.5 years of initial confinement followed by 102 years of extended supervision, according to Marinette County District Attorney DeShea Morrow.

Kirkpatrick was convicted following a two-day jury trial in August on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, one count of repeated sexual assault of a child, three counts of incest and one count of exposing a child to harmful materials.

Prosecutors said the offenses occurred between Jan. 1, 2016, and Feb. 28, 2025. The victim was between 5 and 14 years old during that time.

Morrow argued at sentencing that a lengthy prison term was necessary to protect the community and demonstrate to victims that they are seen and heard. She also said Kirkpatrick had not taken responsibility for his crimes despite the jury finding him guilty on all counts.

Judge James Morrison imposed the maximum available sentence on all counts, according to the district attorney's office. Morrison said the sentence was necessary to protect the public, punish Kirkpatrick and send a message about the seriousness of sexual assaults against children.

The Marinette County District Attorney's Office credited the Marinette County Sheriff's Office and Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin for their assistance with the case.