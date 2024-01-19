UW-GB suspending in-person classes at Marinette campus beginning in fall 2024

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — UW-Green Bay is suspending in-person classes at its Marinette campus beginning in fall 2024, according to a letter from UWGB Chancellor Michael Alexander.

Alexander said only 14 of UWGB's classes this past fall at its Marinette campus were in-person. The rest were virtual.

"In the fall, we will keep classrooms with streaming capabilities active for courses that are taught at Marinette or coming to Marinette from other UW-Green Bay locations," Alexander said in the letter. "These changes will also deepen our connection to the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College campus that is down the road from our location. We have articulated programs with NWTC that connect to UW-Green Bay degrees and will seek to expand the pipeline of students in Marinette who start at NWTC and finish with us at any location."

UWGB data shows there are 213 students enrolled at its Marinette campus for 2023-24.

Enrollment at its Sheboygan campus has remained steady, but Manitowoc's enrollment has gone up in the last few years, according to UWGB data.

The chancellor's full letter can be read below.