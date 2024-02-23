Teen motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Marinette

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A teen motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Marinette.

The City of Marinette Police Department said authorities got the call for a two-vehicle crash just before 9 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Marinette and Cleveland avenues in Marinette.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was hit by a motor vehicle. Emergency first responders immediately began providing aid to the boy when they got to the scene. Police said the 16-year-old died from his injuries at a hospital.

"We want to give our condolences to the family and everyone that had been affected by this incident," police said.

The Marinette Fire Department, Marinette Emergency Rescue Squad, Marinette County Sheriff's Office, Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office and Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area EMS personnel assisted at the scene.