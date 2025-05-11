Pembine man dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

TOWN OF PEMBINE (NBC 26) — A 44-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Marinette County.

Jacob Bruneau was killed when his vehicle struck a tree after he lost control while driving in the Town of Pembine.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, Bruneau was traveling east on Cemetery Road when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

_______________________________________________________

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.