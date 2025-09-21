Motorcyclist crashes and dies on Wishman Road in the Town of Niagara

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A 54-year-old motorcyclist died near US Highway 141 on Saturday, Sept. 20 after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, according to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the victim was 54-year-old Christopher Recla of Niagara.

Recla was traveling north on Wishman Road, about a quarter mile east of US Highway 141 in the Town of Niagara. He lost control of his motorcycle after trying to turn a corner. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is still under an investigation.

