Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMarinette

Actions

Marinette women dies of hypothermia

Marinette Police Department
Marinette Police Department
Marinette Police Department
Posted at 11:28 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 12:28:53-05

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A Cottages Senior Living and Memory Care resident was found deceased on March 1 at 9:08 a.m. by the Marinette Police Department.

According to a release, the Aurora Medial Center-Bay Area also responded to the call for a report of an individual found outside not breathing.

When officers and EMS arrived on scene it was determined the individual was deceased.

The individual was identified as Ruth Alguire.

During an autopsy performed on March 6, preliminary findings indicated that Ruth died of hypothermia.

The incident is still being investigated by the Marinette Police Department and the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case should call 715-732-5200.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Valerie Juarez: NBC 26's reporter in the Northwoods!
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!