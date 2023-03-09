Marinette women dies of hypothermia

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A Cottages Senior Living and Memory Care resident was found deceased on March 1 at 9:08 a.m. by the Marinette Police Department.

According to a release, the Aurora Medial Center-Bay Area also responded to the call for a report of an individual found outside not breathing.

When officers and EMS arrived on scene it was determined the individual was deceased.

The individual was identified as Ruth Alguire.

During an autopsy performed on March 6, preliminary findings indicated that Ruth died of hypothermia.

The incident is still being investigated by the Marinette Police Department and the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case should call 715-732-5200.