Marinette receiving $630K infrastructure grant for economic development around shipyard

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — The city of Marinette is receiving an infrastructure grant worth more than $631,000 to boost economic development around Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

The announcement comes from Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The governor's office said Wednesday as Fincantieri Marinette Marine continues to grow, the grant will support road construction to improve traffic flow around the shipbuilding company.

“As Fincantieri Marinette Marine expands its operations here in Wisconsin, we are committed to ensuring surrounding communities continue to thrive,” Evers said in a news release. “This is an exciting project in Northeast Wisconsin, which represents more than simply improving roads to benefit the Marinette community. It shows the progress we are making to grow our workforce, respond to the needs of our local governments, and improve the infrastructure folks across our state rely on.”

The governor's office said Fincantieri Marinette Marine received a contract in 2020 to design and build the U.S. Navy’s newest class of ships, the Constellation-class Frigate. They said as the company increases its ship production, the Marinette area is expected to have hundreds of new employees, contractors, naval specialists, and visitors.

“Marinette Marine is a vital part of our state’s economy and has been for more than 80 years,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in the release. “Supporting its growth, its employees, and the overall Marinette community will have a positive impact that extends far beyond Northeast Wisconsin.”

“We are grateful to be awarded this funding for our much-needed Downtown Corridor project, bringing an economic benefit to our businesses and industries,” Marinette Mayor Steve Genisot said in the release. “This is a great opportunity for the city to redevelop our Main Street and create infrastructure improvements for a better traffic flow near Fincantieri Marinette Marine, our largest employer.”

