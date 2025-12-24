Marinette police arrest 38-year-old man on drug trafficking and weapons charges

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A 38-year-old Marinette man was arrested and booked into the Marinette County Jail following a drug trafficking and weapons investigation by the Marinette Police Department, according to a release.

The arrest came after police followed up on a Crimestoppers tip about possible drug trafficking and weapons possession violations within the city.

The man faces multiple charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of ketamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

The Marinette Police Department said it is withholding the suspect's name pending formal charges through the Marinette County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation highlights the department's commitment to addressing drug trafficking and illegal weapons possession in the community.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding possible crimes to contact them through Crimestoppers at http://www.mmcrimestoppers.com so they can follow up on tips.

The arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of community partnerships in law enforcement, with citizen tips leading to significant drug and weapons charges.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.