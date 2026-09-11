MARINETTE (NBC 26) — More than one hundred million Americans are too young to remember the events of September 11, 2001. But a quarter-century after the tragedy, neighbors in Marinette County continue to uphold the nation's promise made that day: to never forget.

High schoolers like Cade Campbell weren't yet born when the attacks struck the nation, but they walked with their community Friday in remembrance.

"I came out here today to honor the first responders and the citizens that lost their lives at this tragic event," Campbell said. "I think people of all ages should try to honor the people that were in 9/11."

Campbell's father serves as assistant fire chief of the Marinette Fire Department, and Campbell hopes to follow in his footsteps.

"What really inspired me to be a firefighter is him...to help my community and help other people on their worst days," said Campbell.

Walking alongside Campbell was community member Diana Thull, who worked for the American Red Cross in 2001.

"All of a sudden I came across the one plane hitting the tower, and immediately, panic sets in, like, 'What is happening to our country?'" remebered Thull.

Thull's husband was a first responder at the time, so the tragedy hit home.

"It's very special that people don't forget," said Thull, "and they will always remember that day because I think it changed every one of us."

Watch the full broadcast story by Jessica Goska here:

Marinette neighbors walk to honor 9/11 victims on 25th anniversary of attacks

Marinette Fire Chief Jay Heckel said that's why it was important to observe the anniversary with a community-wide event.

"Everybody came together, and I would like to see that continue," stated Heckel.

Commemorations in Marinette also included the Marinette vs. Bonduel high school football game, featuring local first responders as honor guard for the national anthem.