Marinette man sentenced to 17 years behind bars for possessing cocaine

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A Marinette man has been sentenced for possessing with the intention to deliver cocaine.

The Marinette County District Attorney's Office said in a news release that 37-year-old Jesus Rodriguez-Hamilton will serve 17 years behind bars and eight years of extended supervision.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez-Hamilton possessed nearly two pounds of cocaine in more than 30 packages for delivery in his Marinette apartment.

More than $16,000 in cash and other items were also found in his apartment, the release said.