Marinette man charged for making terrorist threats with an AR-15

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Marinette man has been charged for terrorist threats and disorderly conduct after allegedly threatening to come into the county's Department of Human Resources building in Marinette with an AR-15.

District Attorney DeShea Morrow says Bryan Korpal is also alleged to have made the sound of the racking of the slide of a gun while on the phone with social workers. The incident happened on May 9.

In court on Wednesday, a judge ordered a $10,000 bond.

Korpal is due back in court on June 3.