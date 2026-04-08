Marinette County voters reject public safety referendum

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A referendum proposing an increase in the tax levy to maintain public safety services in Marinette County was rejected Tuesday night, unofficial results show.

Unofficial results shared by the Marinette County clerk show 2,749 voters said “yes,” while 6,870 voted “no.”

The question was on every Marinette County voter’s ballot Tuesday night, and it read:

"Under state law, the increase in the levy of the County of Marinette for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2026, is limited to 1.494%, which results in a levy of $17,646,322. Shall the County of Marinette be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2027, for the purpose of maintaining existing levels of service for Public Safety, including Law Enforcement, Jail, Courts, District Attorney's Office, Family Court Commissioner, 911 Dispatch, Child Support, Emergency Management, and Medical Examiner, by a total of 8.500%, which results in a levy of $19,146,322, and, on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,500,000 for each fiscal year going forward?"

The question referred to the budget for public safety for the entire county. Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller said the sheriff’s office is just one piece of the budget, but the passing of the referendum would have filled staffing gaps.

"We have been doing more with less," Sheriff Miller said in a Facebook post. "Marinette County is the third-largest county in the state, covering 1,500 square miles with roughly 42,000 residents — not counting visitors and seasonal residents — and sometimes we cover this with only three patrol deputies, which is our minimum staffing level."

Sheriff Miller added that on every 12-hour shift, a single deputy may cover roughly 500 square miles by themselves.