Marinette County missing man found deceased

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A person who had been reported missing on January 13, 2023, was located deceased in the woods in Marinette County.

According to Sheriff Randy Miller, dispatch received a call from two parties on Saturday, April 22 at 2:48 p.m. stating they located a deceased party in a wooded area in the Town of Athelstane in Marinette County.

Officers, who had also been searching the area located and identified the body as Theodore "Teddy" Egge, who had been reported missing on January 13, 2023.

At this time, no foul play is suspected and the case remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff's Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office.