Marinette County brings accessible hiking to the community

CRIVITZ (NBC 26) — Marinette County is making it easier for individuals with limited mobility to go on a hike in a unique event this week only.

The Wheel Hike Together event at Thunder Mountain allows individuals with limited mobility to use an all-terrain track chair to explore nearly three miles of trails and scenic overlooks.

Valerie Juarez

Aaron Behnke of Peshtigo is one of dozens taking advantage of the event.

“I’ve been living with ALS [amyotrophic lateral sclerosis] for five years now,” Behnke said. “Heard about this opportunity for me to get out in the woods and just try to do some of the things we used to do.”

The chairs are donated from Accessibility Ability Wisconsin and Options for Independent Mobility.

There’s no fee to use them, however reservations must be made in advance.

“It’s not an ATV, but they’re fantastic. I had back surgery and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without the chairs,” said Jane Steinberger, Greenleaf.

For individuals like Steinberger, it’s a very emotional experience being able to do things they haven’t been able to do so in a long time.

“My mother passed away in March and she used to come on these color tours. I keep thinking that she would have loved this,” Steinberger said.

“It’s been very emotional because you’re seeing people who haven’t been able to do an event, get on a trail or go to the woods, actually be able to experience that. The joy and happiness is a very positive environment. Everybody comes back happy. I can hardly put it into words,” said Martin Keyport, Marinette County Facilities and Park Director.

The events goes until Sunday and officials say there are few spots left.

Anyone, no matter where they live can take part of the event.

For more information and how you can make a free reservation in advance click here.

