Manitowoc Police warns of scam calls from people impersonating officers

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Police Department is warning residents about scam calls after several citizens received calls Wednesday from people falsely identifying themselves as members of the police department.

The scam calls occurred this morning, Christmas Eve, with callers impersonating Manitowoc police officers.

Police are advising residents who believe they have received a call from someone impersonating law enforcement to contact the Manitowoc Police Department Dispatch at 920-686-6500.

Dispatch can verify whether the caller is legitimate or connect residents directly with an actual officer.

The warning comes as scam calls targeting residents continue to be a problem, with criminals often impersonating law enforcement, government agencies, or other trusted organizations to deceive victims.

Police typically do not call residents to request personal information, payments, or threaten arrest over the phone for unpaid fines or warrants.

Residents are encouraged to be cautious of unsolicited calls and to verify the identity of callers claiming to be law enforcement by contacting the police department directly through official channels.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.