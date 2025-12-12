Husband dies after deer attacks elderly couple

TOWN OF STEPHENSON (NBC 26) — A Marinette County man has died after he and his wife were attacked by a deer earlier this week.

The Marinette County Sheriff's office said it responded to a call Tuesday afternoon that involved a deer "going after" two elderly people in the Town of Stephenson.

Sheriff Randy Miller confirmed the man later died, but said: "it is believed at this time it was not because of the injuries sustained in the incident."

An update on the woman involved in the incident was not immediately available.

Names of the victims have not been released.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette County Medical Examiners Office and the Wisconsin DNR are investigating.