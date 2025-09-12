Fire damages church in Marinette

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A church in Marinette is damaged after it caught fire on Friday.

The fire happened early Friday morning at First Trinity Church. Crews saw smoke and flames coming from the area of the roof, according to the Marinette Fire Department.

Marinette Fire Chief Jay Heckel tells NBC 26 no one was hurt, and damage to the church was "moderate to heavy" in the balcony area.

The cause remains under investigation, according to the chief.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.