Drug bust in Marinette County leads to three arrests

Posted at 4:21 PM, Jun 09, 2023
MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A drug bust in Marinette County on Wednesday led to the arrest of three individuals.

In a release from the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, investigators from the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group (NETCDEG) conducted a search warrant on June 7 as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

At a residence in the Town of Amberg, 20 grams of methamphetamine, several digital scales, drug paraphernalia and $1,235 in cash were seized.

As a result of the drug bust, three individuals were arrested.

NETCDEG members included the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, City of Marinette Police Department, Oconto County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

