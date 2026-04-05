Crivitz woman dies in UTV rollover crash

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A 40-year-old Crivitz woman died and her passenger was injured in a UTV crash in the Town of Stephenson on Saturday afternoon.

Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller said dispatchers were notified of the single-UTV crash on Caldron Falls Road near Fawn Lane at 3:04 p.m. on April 4.

An off-duty Marinette County Sheriff's detective discovered the UTV rolled over on the side of the road. The detective found two people pinned underneath the vehicle and immediately began rendering aid.

Investigators said Brooke D. Boulanger was driving north on Caldron Falls Road when she failed to negotiate a curve, causing the UTV to roll over. Boulanger sustained fatal injuries.

A passenger in the UTV was also injured and transported for medical treatment.

Neither Boulanger nor her passenger were wearing seatbelts or helmets. Authorities said speed, alcohol, and failure to wear a seatbelt appear to be factors in the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the crash. The Town of Stephenson Fire Department, Twin Bridge Rescue, and Oconto Falls Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

