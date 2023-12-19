Courthouse Security: Screenings planned in Marinette County

Marinette County plans to institute security screenings at the County Judicial Center

Currently, court visitors do not go through a security screening

The plan calls for the changes to be implemented in 2024

Going to court in Marinette County will look different next year.

Changes coming to the Marinette County Judicial Center mean people will go through a security screening before entering the facility, said Martin Keyport, Marinette County facilities and parks director. Visitors currently do not go through a security screening.

"This is a higher-risk area, because of the courts," Keyport said.

The Judicial Center includes courtrooms, the district attorney's office, and the clerk of circuit court.

The changes were not prompted by an incident, Keyport said, but instead are planned as a proactive measure. The changes will be finished in 2024, Keyport said of the planned timeline.

"...Sometimes people that come here aren’t always in the best of mood either when they arrive, or sometimes when they leave," Keyport said of people attending court.

"So we want to ensure that we can provide a safe environment for those visiting us."

The goal is to protect staff, visitors, and the judicial process, Keyport said.