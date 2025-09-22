Competency exam ordered for man charged in deadly drowning

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A competency exam was ordered for the man charged in connection to the deadly drowning in Marinette that claimed the life of Jakob Bowerman, 13.

Tylor Birch, 21, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in connection to the drowning.

Birch was in court on Monday in Marinette County, where the court found probable cause to believe a felony was committed. The court also granted the defense's motion for a competency evaluation.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, a 16-year-old boy (identified only as "P.C.") told detectives that he and Birch grabbed Bowerman by the hands and feet and "Swung him off the edge" of a Marinette pier.

In court last month, Marinette County District Attorney DeShea Morrow said P.C. and Birch did try to help Bowerman as he drowned.

"But that doesn't change what they did to start this process which resulted in the death of the victim," Morrow said.

Judge James Morrison said if the information provided by investigators is true, "This was a completely reckless and completely preventable death."

Birch is being held by a $500,000 cash bond. A competency hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.