Alcohol contributing factor in fatal UTV rollover crash

TOWN OF LAKE (NBC 26) — A UTV rollover crash in Marinette County is under investigation after one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, crews were dispatched to Right of Way Road in the Town of Lake for the report of a UTV rollover crash Sunday night.

Initial investigations showed a UTV operated by 54-year-old Joseph La Pierre of Porterfield, Wisconsin was traveling north on Right of Way Road when he crossed the centerline and into the gravel of the west shoulder. Authorities say the UTV appeared to have overcorrected from traveling in the gravel, lost control and rolled over in an east shoulder ditch.

La Pierre, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office.

A female passenger, who was unbelted and ejected during the crash, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say alcohol and failure to maintain control appear to have been factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR, Marinette County Sheriff's Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

Further details have not been released.