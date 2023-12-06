A family without a home, a fireman suffering serious injuries; a tragedy in Marinette

A Marinette house fire on Tuesday morning left a family without a home and a firefighter with serious injuries. Three pets were also killed in the fire.

Marinette Assistant Chief Steve Campbell says the fireman is in high spirits but will have a road of recovery ahead. He said he was going to save a pet when he was hurt.

Neighbor Jessica Wille says she has never seen a house burn that badly. She hopes the community can band together to help the family.

Jessica Wille lives across the street from the fire.

"It just makes me want to cry,” she said. "I couldn't believe, honestly, the smoke and the flames. I've never seen a house burn like that."

Marinette Assistant Chief Steve Campbell responded to that fire and one if his men suffered serious injuries after the room he entered spontaneously caught on fire. That fireman was transported to receive care in Milwaukee.

"He’s my brother. I'm extremely concerned,” Assistant Chief Campbell said. “I just got off the phone with him. He's in high spirits right now. So, we are grateful for that and that he will be able to tell the tale."

In the fire three pets perished, one of them was in the room the injured fireman entered.

"We sometimes risk a lot to save a lot,” said Campbell. “He heard a life on the other side of the door and he went to go save that life. In the process he got hurt."

Assistant Chief Campbell said the department will know more soon but the fireman will be recovering for quite some time.

Fortunately, the family of five was able to make it out safely, but their home was a complete loss.

"I’m just really sad for them,” Wille said. “I can't imagine not having all of my belongings or pets."

Jessica says the neighborhood is very close and the family will have support.

"I’m just hoping everyone bands together and raises some money and gets them a place to stay,” said Wille.

Wille tells me a GoFundMe page has been created, one neighbor said they've already raised more than $400.