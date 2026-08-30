2 teens dead, 2 others injured after crash in Marinette County

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — Two teens have died and two other people were injured after a crash in Marinette County on Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. in the Town of Lake on Highway G near Loomis Road.

Authorities say dispatchers received an iPhone crash notification with coordinates for the location. Someone also called dispatch to report the crash.

Deputies say Landen Englund, 16, of Menominee, Michigan, was driving south on Highway G near Loomis Road when he failed to navigate a curve and went into a ditch and hit a tree. Officials say Englund died.

A front-seat passenger, 17-year-old Princeton Welty of Crivitz, also died.

Two other people in the vehicle were seriously injured and hospitalized. One of them was thrown from the vehicle.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. The Marinette County Sheriff's Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office are continuing to investigate.

Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.