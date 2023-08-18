Manitowoc is designated as Wisconsin's World War Two Heritage City

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc is officially an American World War II Heritage City. A celebration Thursday, attended by many from around the state, recognized Manitowoc for the honor, which has many people from around town very excited.

Carol Wheelock served in the Air Force in the 1950s and has very vivid memories listening to radio broadcasts about World War II as a child.

"It was difficult for me to listen to listen to it because I kept thinking of all of the people who were being killed," Wheelock said.

During World War II, many soldiers and sailors were from Manitowoc and many of the ships that fought in the war were built in Manitowoc, too.

Carol moved to Manitowoc after visiting her husband's family.

"I said, 'You know, this is the town I think I would really like to live in,'" Carol remembered.

Now, years later, the city has more reasons to be proud. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels and Congressman Glenn Grothman (R - WI) attended the ceremony.

"A great day for Manitowoc, it's something I hope everybody here tells their friends," Grothman said.

"The history that we have built in this community, with our ships and our boat building and the hard working men and women, is the reason that we are here today," Nickels added. "[Manitowoc is] the only city in the state of Wisconsin designated as a World War II Heritage City."

Wheelock said, "It's definitely due, this honor is definitely due to be given to this city."

Since arriving in 1960, Carol says she's proud to call Manitowoc home.

"I can't imagine any place else that I would rather be as a veteran, except here," said Wheelock.