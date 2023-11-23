Just before Thanksgiving, a Calumet County crash claims the life of one man

One man was killed on Wednesday evening in a crash just south of Brothertown. After being involved in a head-on collision, the driver of the other vehicle was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office says there is an ongoing investigation.

Bill Schneider lives close by and told me that there was a big fire and a lot of traffic for quite some time.

On Wednesday evening, a crash just south of Brothertown claimed one life.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office says the head-on crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after one vehicle drifted across the center line on Highway 151. One of the vehicles caught on fire and unfortunately resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man from Chilton. The driver of the other vehicle was flown to the hospital where he is currently battling life-threatening injuries. Bill Schneider lives close by and saw the scene.

"There were numerous emergency vehicles that were heading down and semis that couldn't get through were backing up,“ Schneider said. “I figured that it was pretty serious but it being dark, I didn't go down there.”

I spoke with another neighbor about her experience. Although she preferred not to go on camera she described seeing the fire first. She said it was so big she thought that the building was on fire. She told me as many as seven fire trucks responded to the scene and after the fire was out she saw the helicopter land. A tragedy just before Thanksgiving.

"Yeah, I don't know if there's one day better than any day for that to happen", said Schneider. “But, again, let it be a lesson to everybody to be safe out there."

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office declined an interview as the investigation is still ongoing.

We will continue to update you as new information comes out.

