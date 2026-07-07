Hobart neighbors get chance to weigh in on proposed data center moratorium

HOBART (NBC 26) — Leaders in the Village of Hobart are considering a moratorium that would temporarily stop data center developments in their neighborhood.

The village is holding a public meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the village office (2990 South Pine Tree Road) to hear from neighbors about the proposal.

The moratorium would give the village time to create new zoning rules for the facilities. After the public hearing, the board will make its final vote on the ordinance.

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