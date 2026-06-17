Hobart considers moratorium on data center developments

HOBART (NBC 26) — Leaders in Hobart are considering a moratorium that would temporarily stop data center developments in their neighborhood, the latest development in ongoing data center conversations across Northeast Wisconsin.

The village says it has not been approached by any developers, but residents have been.

The village board voted Tuesday, to pass the ordinance to the planning and zoning committee for review on July 6, followed by a public hearing for neighbors on July 7.

After the public hearing, the board will make its final vote on the ordinance.