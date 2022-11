Here's a list of holiday parades in Northeast Wisconsin for 2022

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A favorite pastime of the holidays is returning this year in Northeast Wisconsin! Parades will soon kick off in communities across the area.

NBC 26 will broadcast the Green Bay Holiday Parade on November 19! NBC 26, in partnership with the Downtown District, will broadcast the parade that goes through the city's downtown area. NBC 26 will offer pre-parade programming beginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade itself starts at 10 a.m. Watch it live on NBC 26!

Listed below is information on Green Bay and other holiday parades:

Appleton - 7 p.m. November 22

Berlin - 6:30 p.m. November 17

Chilton - 5:30 p.m. December 3

Clintonville: 6:00 p.m. December 5

Crivitz: 6:00 p.m. December 3

Fond du Lac - 4:15 p.m. December 3

Freedom - 6:00 p.m. December 3

Green Bay - 10 a.m. November 19

Howard-Suamico - 1:00 p.m. December 3

Kaukauna: 6:00 p.m. December 6

Kewaunee - 6:30 p.m. November 18

Little Chute - 6:30 p.m. November 28

Manitowoc - 6:30 p.m. November 23

Marinette - 5:00 p.m. December 3 on Main Street

New London: 5:00 p.m. December 2

Oconto: 2:00 p.m. December 3

Omro: 5 p.m. December 3

Oshkosh - 6:15 p.m. December 1

Ripon - 6:30 p.m. December 2

Shawano - 6:00 p.m. December 2

Sheboygan - 5:00 p.m. November 27

Sturgeon Bay - 10 a.m. November 20

Two Rivers - 5:30 p.m. November 26