'Go, Grow, Give': Family Services' campaign brings visability, hope during Mental Health Awareness month

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Halfway through Mental Health Awareness Month, we are checking in on the progress of Family Services' "Go, Grow, Give" campaign.

"We're promoting, you know, it's okay to talk about mental health. We're talking about: go out there. Read the word, check on your friends, take care of your own mental health," said Vicky Coppens.

Coppens works as a clinical supervisor at Family Services in Green Bay. She said there are several reasons for getting involved with "Go, Grow, Give."

The "Go" piece is about connecting people with the help they need.

"Fifty dollars could provide transportation for clients who have barriers to get to therapy," Coppens said.

The "Grow" piece is about increasing visibility for mental health and wellness. In the state of Wisconsin, there is a great need for mental health providers. The national average ratio of mental health providers to population is 350 to 1. Wisconsin's ratio is about 440 to 1.

"That's a huge number. It's speaking volumes," Coppens said.

"Give" is about inspiring donations from those who have the means.

"We have clients who need interpreters. If someone donated, let's say, $100, that covers services for a month for interpretation, for an interpreter," said Coppens.

The movement's goal is to raise $75,000 for Family Services' mental health programs.

If you or loved ones are struggling with mental health crises or concerns, Coppens wants you to know you are not alone, and there are many services available to you, regardless of your age or background.

"There's a huge need. I mean, we served over 2,100 people in our clinic last year. That's a lot of people," Coppens said.

Another resource is 988, the national suicide and crisis hotline.

Coppens hopes that the public stigma surrounding seeking mental help will change.

"People think of mental health as like, something's wrong with you, versus what's going on with you. What's happening or what's happened?" said Coppens.

Above all, Coppens said that if you are inspired by "Go, Grow, Give," then the campaign is doing what it set out to do.

"You matter; your mental health matters, and it's okay to ask for help," Coppens said.

You can find more information and ways to donate at the Family Services website.