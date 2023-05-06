German safety knife company breaks ground in the Village of Hobart

HOBART (NBC 26) — The Village of Hobart is getting a new addition to its community: Martor.

"We specialize in safety knives. It's our main focus," Chrissy Gottfried, Martor USA Divison Vice President, said. "It's a family owned business and been in business for 80+ years, located in Solingen, Germany."

Gottfried said the German company only has one location in the United States responsible for distributing their products all across the country, and it's currently in Howard.

However, she said they've "outgrown" their distribution space and are ready to move to Hobart.

"Obviously the area is fast growing and a wonderful area. The proximity of the highway is a big draw for us, and then just being centrally located within that community," Gottfried said.

The knives are made in Germany, and then shipped to their facility to be distributed to customers.

Gottfried said the new facility will be 26,000 square feet, and with the new space, they'll be able to add more employees and bring jobs to the area.

Village of Hobart Administrator Aaron Kramer said adding another company to Hobart will help their economy grow, so they can eventually attract more businesses and desired amenities like a gas station and coffee shop.

"Economic development requires patience and diligence and sometimes those are difficult hurdles to overcome," Kramer said.

The building, located on Centerline Drive, is expected to be completed at the end of the year.