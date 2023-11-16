For all the glory; two communities head to Madison for the State Championship

Two Northeast Wisconsin schools are headed to the football state championship in Madison on Thursday. Wrightstown will play at 4 p.m and Luxemburg-Casco will play under the lights at 7 p.m.

The Wrightstown Tigers are in the State Championship for the first time since 2011. The Tigers won that game a dozen years ago and now the community is ready for another title.

Jeff Moureau has lived in Wrightstown long enough to fall in love with the community.

"Fall and football really make it fun," Mourwau said. "But when you got a high school going to state, it just makes it even more fun."

The Tigers make the trip to play in Madison for the state championship on Thursday.

"We'll be watching," said Moureau.

And so will 2014 alum Dylan Vanden Wymelenberg.

"Everyone is ready for a good game and hopefully bring home a state championship," Vanden Wymelenberg said.

Dylan recalls the 2011 state championship as a student.

"Being able to get out of school first of all, and then heading down to Madison," he recalls. "It was just the atmosphere. It was cold, cold for sure, but it was fun."

Wrightstown will take on the defending state champions, Aquinas, at 4 o'clock.

30 miles away another community is making the trip to state. Luxemburg-Casco is playing in the title game for the first time in school history. Kicking off under the lights on Thursday evening.

Victoria Wery has a son that goes to Luxemburg. Although he's too young to play on the varsity team, she says the experience means the world to her.

"It means a lot to us, especially since it is their first time," Wery said. "They're going to be bringing something home that we've never had before and all of the community is banding together and rooting for them."

Just down the street, Dale Simonar graduated from LC in 1988 and is excited for his community.

"A lot of my friends kids are playing in this game," Simonar said. "So, like I said, it means a lot."

Although he cannot make it to Madison, he'll be keeping up.

"I’ll listen to the radio and try to have it on TV if possible," said Simonar.

A community one win away from a historic title.

"Boys... You're going to state. Let's bring it home for a win," Wery says. "You deserve it."

Luxemburg-casco will play Lodi in Camp Randall stadium at 7 p.m.